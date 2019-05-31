How to manage a healthy family business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Managing a business is hard enough, but managing family dynamics on top of that can be even more challenging.

Family-owned businesses are growing faster than ever and Dr. Rachel Glik has been helping families maintain their businesses as well as their healthy relationships.

Dr. Glik has some suggestions this morning for those operating a family business:

Create clear boundaries

Foster open communication and resolution of conflict

Seek outside council

Build emotional intelligence skills

To learn more, visit: drrachelglik.com