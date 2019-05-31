Jennings High School students working with Mastercard mentors for STEM competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mastercard and Jennings High School students are joining forces to train for a STEM competition. The students are training for the Cyber-Patriot Competition with their mentors at Mastercard. The program helps prepare them for careers in stem disciplines with an emphasis in cybersecurity.

"Mastercard has been working with this team for about three years now. Each year they've been progressing, getting better and better. Hopefully, we will be able to make the state and national rounds later this year." said Jennings High School student Marissa Cooper. "It's very helpful for me, at least it gives me a grasp on everything that's going to happen in the real workforce. "

Last year, the Jennings team made it to regionals. This year, they hope to make it to the state finals.