× Lil Nas X surprises elementary school kids and it’s all kinds of adorable

You’re going to wish your first concert was this hype.

Country-rap star Lil Nas X gave a surprise performance to kids at Lander Elementary in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, this week. The artist performed his hit song “Old Town Road,” and his young crowd went buck wild.

It wouldn’t have happened without the help of Felecia Evans, the school’s principal.

Last week, the principal tweeted a video of her students dancing and singing along to the song.

“I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating…together!!” Evans wrote on Twitter.

Just four minutes later, Lil Nas X tweeted back. He asked Evans, “when they want a free show.”

On Wednesday, he gave it to them.

“I’m finna do the biggest show of my life,” he joked before going on stage. “And it’s gonna be great,” the star added.

The kids were amazed, dancing and howling in excitement.

Lil Nas X ended the performance by throwing — what else — stuffed animals into the adoring crowd.

His surprise performance comes just one month after his song “Old Town Road” inspired a class of third graders in Alabama to make their own adorable rendition.