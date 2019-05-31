Local bars to serve Bud Light chilled with ice from Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues will hit the home ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Saturday night at the Enterprise Center. Bud Light is helping to bring that home ice to fans across the city.

Anheuser-Busch and the Blues have teamed up to collect actual ice from the Enterprise Center and distribute it to several areas around town so fans can enjoy a Bud Light chilled on actual home ice!

You can check it out Saturday at Ballpark Village beginning at 2 p.m. There will be some other locations around town getting the ice as well but those have not been announced yet.