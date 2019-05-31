Local bars to serve Bud Light chilled with ice from Enterprise Center

Posted 5:51 pm, May 31, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues will hit the home ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Saturday night at the Enterprise Center. Bud Light is helping to bring that home ice to fans across the city.

Anheuser-Busch and the Blues have teamed up to collect actual ice from the Enterprise Center and distribute it to several areas around town so fans can enjoy a Bud Light chilled on actual home ice!

You can check it out Saturday at Ballpark Village beginning at 2 p.m. There will be some other locations around town getting the ice as well but those have not been announced yet.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.