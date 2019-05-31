Man accused of shooting Ballwin officer found incompetent

(Image courtesy St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A judge has ruled that a 34-year-old St. Louis man charged with shooting and paralyzing a Ballwin police officer is mentally unfit for trial.

Antonio Taylor was accused of shooting Officer Michael Flamion in the neck during a traffic stop in July 2016. Flamion was paralyzed from the neck down.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis County Judge Ellen Ribaudo found Taylor incompetent based on results of mental exams presented in a closed court hearing April 12.

Sam Alton, chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, said Taylor was committed to the Department of Mental Health for six months.

His mental health will be re-evaluated after six months. If he is found competent, prosecutors could file charges against Taylor.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch 

