Mandatory evacuation issued for part of Howard County

Posted 11:41 am, May 31, 2019, by

PETERSBURG, Mo. – Officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for some residents of a central Missouri county where the Missouri River has topped a levee.

KRCG reports Howard County emergency management co-director Bill John said the levee near Petersburg is expected to fail soon.

The evacuation includes residents in Franklin, NewFranklin and a stretch along Highway 5 from the Boonville Bridge to New Franklin. The zone essentially covers all of the Missouri River bottom from Petersburg to Rocheport.

The Red Cross is opening a shelter at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville for affected residents.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.