Saturday afternoon’s storms could be strong to severe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There could be some severe weather Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Jaime Travers says that the day will start mostly sunny but clouds will increase through the afternoon as highs climb to the mid to upper 80°s. A quick hitting round of storms will also be possible through the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

The National Weather Service has expanded the possibility of a threat. They say that the main hazards from these storms will be damaging winds that could reach 60mph. The golfball-sized hail may come with these storms.

See the current weather radar here.

Grab our apps to stay up to date with the forecast and to receive severe weather alerts:

Get breaking news alerts and see live video on your device. Download FOX 2’s news app for your phone or tablet: Android – Apple.

Watch the radar and get storm alerts. Download FOX 2’s weather app for your phone or tablet: Android – Apple