Southern Illinois reaches $75M target in alumni fundraising

Posted 11:44 am, May 31, 2019, by

CARBONDALE, Ill. -Southern Illinois University in Carbondale says it received more than 60,000 individual donations to reach a fundraising goal of $75 million.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that school officials announced this week that the Forever SIU fundraising target was met seven months ahead of schedule.

The three-year campaign began in January 2017. About $40 million of the donations were made to fund student scholarships. Another $33 million was given to update the university’s academic programs, and to attract, train and retain faculty.

The 2019 SIU Day of Giving was the pinnacle in the fundraising with over $875,000 donated by more than 2,400 donors from 45 states and 10 countries, nearly doubling 2018 figures.

SIUC boasts the 41st-largest alumni network in the country.

