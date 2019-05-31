St. Louis Press Club celebrates media scholarship winners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - They are the future in the field of broadcasting.

"I am a scholarship recipient from the St. Louis Press Club for my trip to Cuba this summer to make a documentary," says Emma Bright, scholarship recipient.

"Well, today was our annual scholarship luncheon," says Glenda Partlow, executive director of the St. Louis Press Club. "We every year give scholarships to students who aspire to careers in media. This year we gave out 15 scholarships. It's one of the things that's important things our press club tries to do to make it possible for young people to study and be part of this career in media."

"As a child I remember I wanted to be on ESPN and then in high school realized that's a real job I can do through journalism," says Liad Lerner, scholarship recipient. "So I started studying journalism. I love covering stories about sports. It's what I do in my free time and what I want to do professionally."

The annual scholarship luncheon has been held at the Missouri Athletic Club since 1982. The featured speaker, Fox 2 and KPLR anchor and reporter Ayesha Kahn, who shared stories from her career so far.

The St. Louis Press Club has given more than half a million dollars in scholarships to budding journalists wanting to enter the field of broadcasting.

"I feel it's very important to tell stories and emotions by photos through color and composition," says Aly Camacho, scholarship recipient. "I definitely feel there is a lot of ways to express it and photography is my favorite way."

"I was uncomfortable with the idea of journalism in high school," says Elyse Luecke, scholarship recipient. "I felt shy and didn't want to talk to people. I was not a people person. Gradually, I started to feel comfortable with people. I really love the idea of storytelling."