STL Moms: ‘Walk 4 Africa’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Visiting the doctor is only a call away in the United States. This is something that we may be taking for granted.

Not having immediate access to the medication and care they need is a reality for people in Zambia, Africa.

The One Dream Foundation is tying to change this.

Co-Founder Betty Phiri and President Vickie Wheeler are in the studio this morning to talk about how you can help.

Their annual fundraiser is this Saturday, June 1 from 9a.m. to 12p.m. at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

For more information, visit: OneDreamFoundation.com