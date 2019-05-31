Sugarfire Smoke House’s barbecue now at 108 Schnucks locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Looking to feed a Blues watch party or just hungry for some great St. Louis barbecue? Sugarfire Smoke House’s award-winning meats and sides are now at a grocery store near you. The local chain of restaurants says that they are offering many fully-cooked dishes at 108 Schnucks locations in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

The food is ready to take home, heat and eat, and may be found within the deli/prepared foods area. Sugarfire’s line of regional barbecue sauces, which have been sold in-stores at Schnucks since 2015, will be on display nearby. The prices of the meats will range from $6 to $20. Sides cost from $3 to $8.

This is a sample of what you’ll find at Schnucks starting today:

Beef Brisket

Brisket Burnt Ends

Full Rack of ribs

Half Rack of ribs

4-Rib packs

Pulled Pork, Sliced Turkey

Pulled Chicken

Mac & Cheese

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Potato Salad

Sugarfire is consistently ranked as a place that offers some of the best barbecue in the Midwest by local and national publications. Sugarfire has twelve locations, including several locations across the state of Missouri, as well as locations in O’Fallon, Illinois, Indianapolis, Indiana, Westminster, Colorado and Union, Kentucky.