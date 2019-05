Circus Flora is in their 33rd season – join them for an unbelievable mix of excitement, charm, daring, and comedy, with an assembled troupe of the best circus acts and storytellers, all in the intimate big top setting as they perform “The Caper in Aisle 6”.

If you would like to win tickets to Circus Flora, enter your information below before 9:45 a.m. and if we call you at the end of the show and you name three things you saw on the show, you are a winner!

ENTER BELOW FOR WEEK OF: 6/3/2019