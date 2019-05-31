Fire rips through Bridgeton Condo building, 2 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. - Four condo units were damaged Friday morning in a two-alarm fire reported in Bridgeton.

The fire started in the 4100 block of Gallatin Lane around 4: 00 a.m.

According to fire officials, seven residents were in the building at the time and two people were injured in the fire. One of the victims suffered first and second-degree burns and the other suffered cuts and scrapes. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Some cars in the parking lot were damaged by the fire as well but no other buildings in the area suffered damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.