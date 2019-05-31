Variety teen receives special tour of St. Louis Fire House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During Fox 2’s Variety in the Morning, Variety teen Brian Horton interviewed St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby. Afterward, Captain Mosby invited Brian to the firehouse for a special tour! He got to speak with Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson and went from wanting to be a reporter, to wanting to be a fireman.

Brian helped operate the jaws of life, tried on some fireman gear, and hopped on one of the fire trucks to honk the horn for the St. Louis Blues!

To learn more about Variety the Children’s Charity, visit VarietySTL.org. Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are the exclusive media partners with Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis.