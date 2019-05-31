× Virginia Beach police say shooter at municipal center in custody

Virginia Beach Police tweeted Friday they think an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center involves only one shooter, who has been taken into custody.

Police said there were multiple injuries but didn’t describe the severity of those injuries.

Sentara Healthcare tweeted that one patient was taken to Princess Anne Hospital and another went to Virginia Beach General Hospital.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.

This is developing story, more to come