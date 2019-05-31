Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 1-2, 2019

Flooding cancellations -

Kimmswick, MO Strawberry Festival - Businesses and restaurants of Kimmswick remain open

Fort De Chartres June Rendezvous, Randolph County, Illinois

Stanley Cup Final Game 3: St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins

Date: Saturday, June 1 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm

https://www.nhl.com/blues

Join FOX 2 and News 11 at our We Want the Cup watch parties at Ballpark Village!

https://fox2now.com/2019/05/24/we-want-the-cup-watch-parties-at-ballpark-village/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 1-2 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm; Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Chicago Cubs

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-06

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 1-2 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. Washington Wild Things

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2017-18/schedule

Saint Louis FC Soccer Match

Date: Saturday, June 1 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MOTime: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

Vs. Memphis 901 FC

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

Shakespeare In The Park: “Love’s Labors Lost”

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 1-2 Venue: Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park

Time: Green show 6:30 pm; Performance 8 pm Admission: Free (Donations appreciated)

2019’s play is Love’s Labors Lost, which belongs to Shakespeare’s “lyrical” period, which also included Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The play tells the story of affairs of state that give way to affairs of the heart as Shakespeare reveals with great humor and compassion the way our culture sometimes doesn’t fully prepare us for the realities of love and intimacy.

https://www.sfstl.com/in-the-park/

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Rigoletto – Saturday 8:00pm

Tickets start at $25.00 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

The 2019 Festival Season includes Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s Rigoletto, Monteverdi’s the Coronation of Poppea, and the Terence Blanchard, composer the Opera Theatre hit Champion, and Kasi Lemmons creation, Fire Shut Up In My Bones.

https://www.opera-stl.org/

Music of Led Zeppelin

Date: Saturday, June 1 Venue: Powell Hall, Grand Center

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $35.00-$71.00

A one-of-a-kind performance comes to Powell Hall that bridges the gap between rock ‘n’ roll and classical music. Experience the SLSO and a full rock band performing the Music of Led Zeppelin. Randy Jackson returns after performing Music of Pink Floyd last year.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

SLSO 19/20 Preview Concert

Date: Sunday, June 2 Venue: Powell Hall, Grand Center

Time: 3:00pm Tickets: $10.00

Join the SLSO and Resident Conductor Gemma New for a 60-minute sneak peek of the 2019/2020 season highlighting selections from throughout the year. After the performance, visit with SLSO musicians for their concert recommendations in the upcoming season.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

St. Louis Car Museum & Sales Inaugural Charity Car Show

Date: Sunday, June 2 Venue: St. Louis Car Museum & Sales, 1575 Woodson Rd.. Overland, MO

Time: 10:00am- 2:00pm Admission: $10.00-$25.00

The show will feature 200+ special interest vehicles, exclusive access to the collector car showroom, a Live DJ, numerous vendors, a basket raffle, food truck, and car show awards. Legendary St. Louis artist, Steven Walden, will also be creating a Ferrari canvas painting, live, for all guests to enjoy! 100% of all proceeds collected for the Inaugural Car Show will be donated to the Big League Impact.

https://www.stlouiscarmuseum.com/#