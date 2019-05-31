West Alton homes flood as floodwater tops levees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALTON - Some West Alton residents are now cut off from their homes by floodwaters. Earlier in the week, residents were advised to evacuate their homes because of flooding concerns.

A rock berm built over Highway 94 broke on Thursday, sending water into West Alton and a rock fortified levee near Highway 67 broke in several places. “When I left my house today, I drove through four-feet of water just to get to higher ground,” said West Alton resident Jim Sanders.

An hour later, he was unable to drive back to his home. Some homes on the east side of Highway 67 are also taking on water. The water in West Alton is not expected to crest until early next week.