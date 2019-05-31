× We’ve been saying Rihanna’s name wrong

Ooh na na, what’s her name?

Raise your hand if you were today years old when you discovered you may have been mispronouncing Rihanna’s name all this time.

The singer, who was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has been on the scene for years and most of us have been calling her “ree-AH-nuh.”

But the singer, when identifying herself, pronounces it “ree-ANN-uh.”

Wait, we want you to “Stay” while we explain how this grand discovery came about.

While recently promoting her Fenty brand, Rihanna said her name during a video she made for British Vogue.

Color the internet stunned.

“So we’ve been pronouncing Rihanna’s name wrong this whole time,” one person tweeted.

Some people think it’s just a case of Americans not knowing the proper pronunciation.

“Rihanna moved to britain bc we pronounce her name right,” one tweet read.

Rihanna moved to London and didn’t tell us

For the record, Rihanna told HLN on the red carpet back in 2012 how her name should be said.

Showbiz Tonight’s AJ Hammer asked the singer to clear up the confusion.

“I knew this was the question,” she told Hammer. “It is ‘ree-ANN-uh.'”