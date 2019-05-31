Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There are many beautiful sea animals on their way to St. Louis.

The St. Louis Aquarium is opening later this year, and Erin Clark, the Director of Animal Projects, is here to talk about one animal in particular: the sea otter.

North American River Otters are going to have their own habitat at the new aquarium later this year and be able to call St. Louis home.

This week marked World Otter Day, which calls attention to otters in the wild and the preservation of their habitats and conservation issues.

For more information, visit: StLouisAquarium.com