WILDWOOD, Mo. - The new zip line opens Friday at the Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood.

The ride will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily except for Tuesday.

Owners of the winter ski resort say they needed the year-round zip line to stay in business.

Wildwood officials approved the four separate zip tour line attraction last year.

Area residents say they'll be monitoring the increased noise and traffic.