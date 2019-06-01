Big sports day in St. Louis, fans pumped for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One St. Louis sports fan described the energy in downtown St. Louis on Saturday as an 11 on a scale of 1 to 10. The St. Louis Blues are scheduled to host the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final while a few blocks away the St. Louis Cardinals hosted the Chicago Cubs.

Outdoor watch parties were taking place outside the Enterprise Center and a few blocks away at Ballpark Village. Crowds were chanting, “We want the cup.”

“It’s basically a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of Blues fans so it’s been incredible,” said St. Louis Blues fan Dan Furey.

Other fans say the success of the Blues has brought the city together. They hope that feeling continues even long after the Stanley Cup Final is over.

“You get to work and people are smiling, talking about the Blues,” said Chris Melius, “It’s awesome.”