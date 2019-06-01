Blues off-key as Bruins deliver Stanley Cup Final rout

ST. LOUIS – A failure to kill opposing power plays and capitalize on their own doomed the St. Louis Blues in Game 3, as the Boston Bruins routed the home team by a final score of 7-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins took command in the first period and never looked back.

Patrice Bergeron put the Bruins on the scoreboard first with a power-play goal more than halfway through the first period – his ninth goal of the playoffs. David Perron was called for interference to give the Bs the one-man advantage.

Nearly seven minutes later, Charlie Coyle netted the Bruins’ second goal off a deflection that caught goalie Jordan Binnington by surprise.

With the Blues reeling, Sean Kuraly scored with just 10 seconds left in the period to put the Bruins up by three. Blues head coach Craig Berube challenged the goal but lost the challenge. The Blues were given a delay of game penalty, which the Bruins quickly capitalized on.

David Pastrnak scored less than a minute into the second period to give Boston a 4-0 lead off the power play. From there, the game was not really in doubt.

Left-winger Ivan Barbashev finally got the Blues on the board at 11:05 into the second period to make it 4-1. Any momentum or good vibes derived from that goal were almost immediately snuffed out, as Torey Kruig scored another power-play goal for the Bruins more than a minute later. That goal left Coach Berube little choice but to pull Bennington for backup goalie Jake Allen.

Colton Parayko cut into the Bruins’ lead with a power-play goal with 14:36 left in the game. The goal deflected off a Bruins player.

The Bruins netted two more goals from Noel Acciari and Marcus Johansson in the game’s final minutes.

The Blues recorded 29 shots on goal against Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. Vladimir Tarasenko led the Blues with six shots.

The Bruins were called for eight penalties; the Blues were penalized seven times.

Fans packed the Enterprise Center Saturday with fervor and anticipation ahead of seeing their team’s first Stanley Cup Final home game since 1970. The crowd roared during the pregame festivities as Charles Glenn sang the national anthem, only to be followed up by an on-ice appearance by beloved young fan Laila Anderson, who led the audience in a “Lets Go Blues!” chant.

Big stars from the worlds of sports and entertainment were in attendance for the game. Former St. Louis Rams players Isaac Bruce and Chris Long were joined by retired track and field legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee, as well as current Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. St. Louis natives Jon Hamm and Jenna Fischer also made it to the Enterprise Center.

The Blues hope to tie the series again Monday night. Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is Monday at 7 p.m. inside the Enterprise Center.