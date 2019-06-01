Celebrate this year with ‘A Toast to Fathers’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mr. Halbert Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Fathers' Support Center, is in the studio to talk about this year's Father's Day celebration, 'A Toast to Fathers.'

The Fathers` Support Center is celebrating 21 years of serving fathers and families in the St. Louis Community.

FSC has reunited 16,000 fathers with over 40,000 sons and daughters so far. One of FSC's missions is Family Formation, which is a six week bootcamp-style program that provides parenting skills, employment placement and financial literacy , 8 hours a day, 5 days per week to transform men into fathers who can support their children financially, emotionally and developmentally.

This year's annual dinner, 'A Toast to Fathers' is an important way to educate St. Louis about FSC's impact in the community.

The dinner is Thursday, June 13, inside the Grand Hall of St. Louis Union Station from 5:30 to 9:15pm.

For more information, visit: fatherssupportcenter.org/donate