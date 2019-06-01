Crews are building flood walls along River Des Peres in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Leaders in St. Louis City say with expected rain on the way, crews have been working hard in hopes of holding back the rising water on the River Des Peres.

Workers put up big, industrial-like sandbags to try and give this area extra protection.

The river is expected to rise substantially higher. Much of this water is backed up from the nearby Mississippi River.

City leaders and residents are hoping this area stays dry. Workers have put up 8,000 feet of sandbags. City officials say it should hold back the water at the current crest projections. The city is doing what they can to help prevent the flooding.

Crews hope all of these heavy sandbags will prevent another scene like 1993 when floodwaters burst through the food protection.

Parts of St. Louis County are also under the flood watch. Both St. Louis city and county leaders say certain areas are being closely monitored.

“We have 8000 feet of sandbagging to do along the low spots of river in order to raise it up to the 46 mark which is the current projection," said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Right now the Mississippi is slated to crest in St. Louis next week at 46 feet.That crest level will impact the River Des Peres.