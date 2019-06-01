Police are investigating homicide in St. Ann

Posted 9:13 am, June 1, 2019, by

Getty Images

ST. Louis, Mo. – St. Ann Police are investigating homicide near the Marriott St. Louis Airport Hotel early Saturday morning.

A man was shot multiple times at the Pear Tree Apartments in St. Ann at 4616 Country Lane.

As the man attempted to drive away from the scene, he fell out of his car near the Marriott St. Louis Airport Hotel and his car crashed into a pole.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our news room.

No further information was immediately available and there are no suspects at this time.
More details will be posted as this story develops.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.