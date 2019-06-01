× Police are investigating homicide in St. Ann

ST. Louis, Mo. – St. Ann Police are investigating homicide near the Marriott St. Louis Airport Hotel early Saturday morning.

A man was shot multiple times at the Pear Tree Apartments in St. Ann at 4616 Country Lane.

As the man attempted to drive away from the scene, he fell out of his car near the Marriott St. Louis Airport Hotel and his car crashed into a pole.