Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Chris Hartley, Science Education Coordinator at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, joins us today to talk about mosquitoes and gnats and why they seem more numerous so early this year.

Mosquitoes and gnats have come out from hiding much sooner than normal this year.

Hartley has some information about the insects and what you can do to keep them away.

For more information, visit: butterflyhouse.org