The Thread: Shamrocks without locks

(Editor's note: This is an encore presentation of The Thread)

ST. LOUIS - It's St. Patrick's Day weekend and Tim is celebrating at Helen Fitzgerald's with corned beef and cabbage, Irish dancing, and he's even found something more precious than a leprechaun's pot of gold: people!

See the solid gold hearts of those in Jerseyville, Illinois raising money to help kids with cancer by shaving their heads. Witness how an organization in Hazelwood is mentoring young people through salsa dancing. Learn how a TV producer is ministering to many by sharing her and other's struggles, and revealing their walk in and through them. And what does Santa have to do with St. Patrick's Day? Find out, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.