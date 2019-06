Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're a fan of Toasted Ravioli, your Saturday plans might want to include the 'T-Rav Rally' at the Gateway Arch.

The Gateway Arch is having its first ever Toasted Ravioli eating contest.

To join in the fun, the contest is Saturday at 1:30p.m. at the Arch Cafe.

The winner of the contest will get $1,000 and a t-shirt.