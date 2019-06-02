‘Bowling for Rhinos’ brings awareness to endangerment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Nate Aalund, Fundraising Chair for the St. Louis Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers is here to talk about the Bowling for Rhinos event.

Bowling for Rhinos is June 5 at Tropicana Lanes from 6 to 9p.m. and it is meant to raise money for highly endangered rhinos in the wild.

Bowling for Rhinos is open to all ages. With a $25 donation, you can get three hours of bowling, shoe rental and a T-shirt. There is a $5 cover charge for those who want to attend but do not want to bowl.

To register in advance, visit: stlaazk.org