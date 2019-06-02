Flooding forces steam plant offline, leading to no hot water for some downtown businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Flooding problems along the St. Louis Riverfront led to a lack of hot water for some downtown businesses. Floodwaters entered a downtown steam provider which provides steam heat and electricity to several downtown businesses. 12 downtown buildings were left without hot water including the Justice Center, Busch Stadium and several downtown hotels.

MSD spokesman Sean Hadley said a combination of near record-setting river levels and Saturday night’s storms resulted in a sewer failure that contributed to the flooding near Carr Street and the riverfront. A force main sewer failed and that caused the pumps at MSD’s pumping station in that area to stop.

“Temporary pumps are pumping down the street right now and as we investigate the sewer and see what’s going on with it it’s actually the force main sewer that was damaged and not the pump station,” said Hadley. “So we're trying to figure out exactly what happened within the system, so once we get that done we’ll be able to look at it and well get some cameras down there and investigate the sewer.”