Free summer concert for the family is meant to empower St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Kimm Gaines, Founder of Speak To The City, is in the studio this morning to talk about Speak's Free Family Summer Concert.

Gaines is a native St. Louisan and started Speak To The City in January 2018 to empower St. Louis and change the way the world sees and speaks about the City of St. Louis and the St. Louis bi-state area.

The concert is Saturday, July 20, at Fairgrounds Park Skating Rink at North Grand and Kossuth Avenue. The event starts with community outreach at 11 a.m. with the concert starting at 4p.m.

For more information, visit: SpeakToTheCity.com

 

