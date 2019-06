Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Public Library will soon open a new exhibit to highlight the process of pollination.

Justin Struttmann, Chief Operating Officer at St. Louis Public Library, joins us in the studio to talk about it.

In the past couple of years, the St. Louis Public Library created a pollinator garden. They hope their new exhibit will educate guests about the garden and the important process of pollination.

For more information, visit: slpl.org