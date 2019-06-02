Two dead after two separate shootings Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The first shooting occurred just before 9:00a.m. at the 5300 block of Virginia in South St. Louis.
Police say a male caller said he shot a male subject he knew at his front door. The victim was in his 20s and was not conscious or breathing due to a gun shot wound to his head.
A homicide investigation has been requested.
The second shooting happened at the intersection of Clara and Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:00a.m.
Police found a male shooting victim who was dead at the scene. A homicide investigation has been requested.