Two dead after two separate shootings Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The first shooting occurred just before 9:00a.m. at the 5300 block of Virginia in South St. Louis.

Police say a male caller said he shot a male subject he knew at his front door. The victim was in his 20s and was not conscious or breathing due to a gun shot wound to his head.

A homicide investigation has been requested.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of Clara and Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:00a.m.

Police found a male shooting victim who was dead at the scene. A homicide investigation has been requested.

 

