Woman found stabbed to death in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. – A female victim was found collapsed at 1620 Smitzer Mill Road Saturday close to 7p.m.

The woman, who appeared to be in her late 20s, suffered from apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ongoing investigation has revealed that a male suspect, in his late 30s, left the victim there and then went to a residence in the 1800 block of Gravois Road in Jefferson County and stabbed himself.

The suspect was found by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department there and was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.