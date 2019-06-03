Be a NASCAR VIP at NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series!

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200  and ARCA Menards Racing Series doubleheader is coming to World Wide Technology Raceway on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22!  FOX 2 wants you to be a VIP at the races!

Tickets are on sale now www.wwtraceway.com

FOX 2 and WWT Raceway is giving a VIP winner:

  • 4 Checkered Flag Tickets
  • 4 Rumble Before the Roar Tickets
  • 1 VIP Brown South Parking Pass
  • 4 T-Shirt Vouchers for the WWT merchandise trailer
  • Pace Car Ride
  • “Express Pass” to the front of the Autograph session line
  • 4 Open Garage passes

Hurry!  Entries are due by June 17th at 10am!

