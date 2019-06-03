Be a VIP when Brad Paisley come to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

Country megastar Brad Paisley is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28th with Chris Lane and Riley Green!  FOX 2 wants you to be a VIP at the show.

Register to win tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK and one grand prize winner will receive a huge Chris Lane VIP package.

CHRIS LANE VIP MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE

  • One pair of premium reserved tickets for Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis on Friday 6/28
  • Exclusive Meet & Greet with Chris Lane
  • Individual photo opportunity with Chris Lane
  • An autographed Chris Lane poster
  • An official Chris Lane VIP laminate
  • Fast lane merchandise shopping opportunity
  • Dedicated entry (where available) with hassle-free check in

Tickets are on sale now!

 

CONTEST RULES

