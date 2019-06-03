× Bruins are very superstitious at Cup Final

ST. LOUIS – It made all the sense in the world when John Moore went to the interview room to talk before his Stanley Cup Final debut the morning of Game 3 on Saturday. He was in demand.

Moore is a third-pairing defenseman who played just over 13 minutes and had no points in the Boston Bruins’ 7-2 rout of the St. Louis Blues. Yet there he was back at the podium this morning along with first-line center Patrice Bergeron.

Superstitious much? The Bruins seem to be, even if it wasn’t Moore’s call.

“This is probably the last place I want to be, all due respect to you guys,” Moore said with a smile. “I go where I’m told this time of year.”

Because the Bruins won Game 3, Bergeron called it some good public relations and hopes it leads to another victory in Game 4 tonight that would put the Bruins one win away from the Stanley Cup.

“I do not know if the superstition comes over from the team’s communication guys,” Bergeron said in French. “Yesterday, I did not speak. Today was my turn. I did not ask myself questions. But it’s true that (VP of communications Matt Chmura) finds it funny.”