Celebrities flock to St. Louis for Blues Stanley Cup playoff games

There was some star power in the arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis.
“Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm, “The Office” actress Jenna Fischer, ex-St. Louis Rams players Isaac Bruce and Chris Long, current Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, NASCAR’s Richard Petty and Bubba Wallace and retired track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee were among those in attendance.
Mahomes chugged a beer when shown on arena video screens while wearing a Blues jersey. Kelce was wearing a Wayne Gretzky Blues jersey from the Great One’s short stint in St. Louis
The Boston Bruins have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final after a 7-2 win in St. Louis. Game 4 is tonight in St. Louis.
The Blues didn't win last night but coming home and getting to bring my kids to a @stlouisblues Stanley Cup Finals game was an adventure we will never forget! And…coffee with a view of The Arch? It can't be beat. We ❤️ you St. Louis!!
