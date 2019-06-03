Celebrities flock to St. Louis for Blues Stanley Cup playoff games

There was some star power in the arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis.

“Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm, “The Office” actress Jenna Fischer, ex-St. Louis Rams players Isaac Bruce and Chris Long, current Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, NASCAR’s Richard Petty and Bubba Wallace and retired track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee were among those in attendance.

Mahomes chugged a beer when shown on arena video screens while wearing a Blues jersey. Kelce was wearing a Wayne Gretzky Blues jersey from the Great One’s short stint in St. Louis

The Boston Bruins have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final after a 7-2 win in St. Louis. Game 4 is tonight in St. Louis.

This post featuring Jon Hamm at a deli was posted Monday:

Jenna Fischer posted these pics to her Instagram account Sunday morning:

The Blues posted this video featuring Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Isaac Bruce, and Chris Long:

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were spotted at the Enterprise Center:

NASCAR’s Richard Petty and Bubba Wallace were also seen at the game:

Richard Petty and @BubbaWallace are taking in Game 3 of the #StanleyCup Final in St. Louis tonight! pic.twitter.com/KDj0lj0icp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 2, 2019

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has been sampling St. Louis food: