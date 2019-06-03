Former Iowa Lottery CEO book details infamous cheating case

Posted 11:35 am, June 3, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa – The former CEO of the Iowa Lottery has co-written a book about a former lottery computer programmer who is in prison for cheating lotteries in several states out of millions of dollars.

Terry Rich worked with Iowa journalist Perry Beeman to write “The $80 billion Gamble,” which was released Monday. It tells the story of how Eddie Tipton altered number-picking programs on lottery computers to win jackpots in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Tipton usually had others buy tickets and collect winnings since he was ineligible to play as a lottery vendor employee, but in 2010 Tipton bought an Iowa Hot Lotto ticket using numbers he knew would win. He urged a friend to collect the $16.5 million but his scheme all unraveled.

The book tells how a yearslong investigation uncovered the scheme.

