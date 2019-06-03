Heavy rain forecast this week in St. Louis may increase historic flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A long stretch of unsettled weather begins Tuesday and will last all the way into next week. There is a chance for storms Tuesday and Wednesday with storms likely Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There may be some severe weather at times but the biggest concern is with the renewed heavy rain potential. By the end of the week at least 2-4” of rain is possible in many spots across Missouri and Illinois. That is not going to help the major river flooding. Temperatures through the period will be in the 80s.

The Mississippi River will crest this morning in Clarksville and this evening in Winfield. Crests will then slowly sag south the rest of the week. There has been some minor river level falls in St. Louis the past few hours. This most likely because of the levee breaks up north relieving some of the pressure temporarily. The Missouri River is expected to crest today.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Winfield on Sunday because of a breach in the Pin Oaks levee. Lincoln County Emergency Management officials said the message was simple for anyone living in an area protected by that levee. Evacuations had already begun in the East Winfield subdivision on Saturday. The breach happened on Sunday afternoon. The highest ever recorded crest in Winfield was in 39.6 feet in 1993.

See the current weather radar here.

