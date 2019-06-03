Jon Hamm’s giddy Blues ‘press-conference’ is what you need today

St. Louis native and Blue super fan Jon Hamm is fired up about their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The actor of “Mad Men” fame clapped his way into the room when he talked to reporters before the first Cup Final game in the city in 49 years. He was part comedian, part historian, part St. Louisan but mostly just a fan.

He said: “I really do think _who cares what I think, I’m honestly like an actor that is just a fan of the team. You can pull anybody off the concourse and they’ll say the same thing. But I think that people are really in a different way this year believers.”

The Blues and Boston are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven final. Hamm wasn’t born yet when the Blues went to the Cup Final in 1968, ’69 and ’70 so he said he has no idea what this means to him.

Recalling his experience being in the stadium for the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series win, Hamm said, “If this happens, it’s going to be that times infinity.”

The Boston Bruins have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final after a 7-2 win in St. Louis. Game 4 is tonight in St. Louis.