Khloe Kardashian attends her first prom with a fan

At the age of 34, Khloé Kardashian finally attended her first high school prom, thanks to an invite from a fan.

The reality star accompanied a student named Narbeh to his dance at Hoover High School in Glendale, California Saturday.

“My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash !!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date???” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash !!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date??? pic.twitter.com/LohG4cXKU2 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2019

Narbeh, who runs Kardashian fan accounts on Twitter and Instagram, also shared photos of himself and his date dressed in matching black attire. His Instagram fan account dedicated to the famous family has about 240,000 followers.

The pair went through the typical prom rituals, including snapping photos before the dance, pinning on the boutonniere and corsage, and taking pictures in a photo booth at the event. Kardashian also met Narbeh’s family.

Taking Kardashian as his date was an unforgettable experience, Narbeh said in an Instagram post.

Took my baby @khloekardashian to prom with me! 😍❤️ Feeling over the moon! pic.twitter.com/tuchf91i7u — Narbeh (@NarbehKardash) June 1, 2019

“Wow. Sharing my prom with @khloekardashian was an over the moon experience for me.”

Narbeh previously met Kardashian in 2018 and the two have exchanged messages online, including when the star wished him happy birthday.