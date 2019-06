× Money Saver – Running and Workout Sale

ST. LOUIS – Get in shape and do it in style with savings.

Check out 6PM online’s running and workout sale for men and women.

You’ll get savings up to 70-percent off on running, training and outdoor shoes.

Also, look for discounts up to 65-percent off the workout and outdoor clothing.

Find savings on brand names like Columbia, under armor, Adidas, Brooks and more.

Get free shipping on orders of $50 dollars.