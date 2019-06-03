St. Charles County CNC levee breach floods area east of Highway 67

Posted 6:21 pm, June 3, 2019, by

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A levee breach has been reported by the St. Charles County Emergency Operations Center. It is on the Missouri River side of the CNC levee on the section east of Highway 67. They say that the breach will flood the area east of Highway 67 that was previously underwater a few days ago. That area as part of a controlled release of water a few days ago.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.