ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A levee breach has been reported by the St. Charles County Emergency Operations Center. It is on the Missouri River side of the CNC levee on the section east of Highway 67. They say that the breach will flood the area east of Highway 67 that was previously underwater a few days ago. That area as part of a controlled release of water a few days ago.
St. Charles County CNC levee breach floods area east of Highway 67
-
Portage Des Sioux, West Alton evacuations continue as floods worsen
-
Flood Warning issued for St. Charles County as flood waters overtop levee
-
IDOT closes Great River Road from Alton to Jersey County due to flood threat
-
Levee breaches near St. Charles RV storage area causing flooding concerns
-
Flooding concerns in Portage Des Sioux, West Alton
-
-
West Alton residents advised to evacuate ahead of controlled release of water
-
Overtopped levee breaches in Lincoln County
-
Heavy rain forecast this week in St. Louis may increase historic flooding
-
Voluntary evacuation order issued in West Alton for projected Mississippi River crest
-
More rain adds to Midwestern flooding problems
-
-
Arkansas fears historic flooding as a slow-motion disaster unfolds
-
With looming flood threat, Army Corps of Engineers keeping a close eye on levees
-
Hundreds of roads under water as historic flooding breaches levees and threatens communities