St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards announce winners!

Local students from 36 area high schools showed off their talents at the 3rd annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Sunday night at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The winners of Outstanding Musical were Timberland High School for The Addams Family School Edition and Westminster Christian Academy for Meet Me in St. Louis.

Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress were Cor Jesu Academy’s Michael Harp and Anna Gassett for their performances in 42nd Street.

These two talented high schoolers will compete in New York for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards, on June 24th. To follow their performances, visit SLHSMTA.com.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.