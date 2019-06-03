St. Louis man charged in shooting of girlfriend’s ex

ST. ANN, Mo. – A St. Louis man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and leaving him to die outside an airport hotel.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 20-year-old Malik Cain, of St. Louis, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Trevor Thomas.

St. Ann police chief Aaron Jimenez says that when Thomas went to an apartment complex Saturday to see his ex-girlfriend, an argument broke out and Cain fired multiple shots as Thomas drove off.

A wounded Thomas fell out of the car and collapsed in the road less than a mile away near the St. Louis Airport Marriott. The car eventually crashed into a ravine.

Jimenez says Cain then drove past as Thomas was on the ground. He says Cain argued that the shooting was self-defense.

