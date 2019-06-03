Stanley Cup Playoffs: Fans gear up for Bruins vs. Blues Game 4 at Enterprise Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Monday between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

The Bruins leading 2-1 after their 7-2 rout of the Blues on Saturday.

Despite the disappointment, on Saturday the St. Louis Blues have proven to be resilient all year long and they'll have a chance to pull even once again, this time on home ice in Game 4.

If you are looking to party before the game the Blues and the NHL are throwing concerts during the street parties before game four of the Stanley Cup finals on Monday. Grammy Award-winning artist, Gary Clark Jr. will perform.