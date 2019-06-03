STL Moms: ‘My Search for Christopher’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Christopher McQuillen and three of his friends disappeared during a canoe ride on a Wisconsin lake back in 2016. Since then, Christopher's father, Joe McQuillen has been trying to connect with him.

McQuillen joins us in the studio this morning to talk about his journey and his new book My Search for Christopher on the Other Side.

McQuillen talks about the struggles he's faced writing his book and what has helped him cope with his grief.

For more information, visit: mysearchforchristopher.com