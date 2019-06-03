× Text with a St. Louis accent with this sticker pack for your iPhone

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Do you like to send stickers to friends on your iPhone? Well now you can add some ‘STL flare’ to your iMessages with the STL-Style sticker pack.

You can send Cardinals emojis, Blues fan emojis and emojis of famous St. Louis landmarks, like the famous Amoco sign, the St. Louis Zoo sign and of course, the St. Louis Arch.

STL-Style has partnered with Jenna Davis Design and Regavi Style to make the St. Louis inspired sticker pack.