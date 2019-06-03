× Timberland High School and Westminster Christian Academy awarded at the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis version of the Tony Awards took center stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Sunday night.

The St. Louis Area High School Musical Awards honor the best actors, actresses and musical productions this past school year.

Sunday’s awards named the lead male and female performers in the area and showcased high school theatre students recreate some of their productions with song medleys.

The winners are Timberland High School and Westminster Christian Academy.

FOX2 and KPLR 11 are your proud media sponsor.